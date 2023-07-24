From dismissal to divine favour

Life and destiny often present hurdles that may cause some to give up, especially if they feel they lack divine favour and guidance. Such challenges can lead to the loss of valuable resources, including time and money, invested in their pursuits.

But if one is lucky to discover their purpose in time—and do their part, as the now deceased Mbarara Archdiocese’s Archbishop Emeritus, His Grace Paul Kamuza Bakyenga, used to remind colleagues and I when we were but budding lads, “Sleep in peace; God is awake.”

Archbishop Bakyenga’s priestly call is one, which clearly was ordered by divine favour and hand. He was dismissed from the seminary twice: first, from Kitabi Minor Seminary—and sat his Junior Secondary School Examinations from Maryhill High School, a girls’ school a stone’s throw-away from Nyamitanga Cathedral; then, from Bukalasa Minor Seminary in present-day Kalungu District for “indiscipline”, but God was with him!

As I reflect on above reality, my mind quickly draws to a quote attributed to Bolivian-American educator, Jaime Alfonso Escalante Gutiérrez: “Life is not about how many times you fall down. It’s about how many times you get back up.”

And therein for our encouragement and edification, are two critical messages: first—a life laden with a great call and purpose often suffers many blows. When God ordains a special purpose for one’s life, He often orchestrates—and/or allows certain tribulations upon bearers—not to destroy them, but that He might nurture solid character in them for the task ahead; secondly, that when the nearly-failed dream is finally realised, the bearers may not take it for granted, and above all, that His [God’s] name may be glorified!

Bricks that survive inferno-hot kiln fire often build lasting structures. To get to one’s ‘promised land’, wilderness situations may be inevitable as it is with bundles of joy—pangs, or, heaven—through death!

Some people perish. Others die. Yet others rest. At 79, Archbishop Bakyenga has had a fair balance of accomplishment and pains. He has, in accordance with Psalm 90:10, lived a full—and I hasten to add, “fruitful and fulfilling life”! He was, in his latter years, well-within the 80 years’ mark for those who are strong—given in the same biblical text, albeit with frailty. He has, in line with, 2Timothy 4:7-8, “Fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.

Now there is in store for him the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to him on that day…” He has rested. Judge him not. Lest we make God a liar [1John 1:10], to err is human, to forgive is divine.

We believe that Christ will bring with Him those who sleep in Him—and that Archbishop Bakyenga will match gracefully among them. And that’s what we should all strive for. We may fail many times, but let us make effort to rise on them all.

From his oratory prowess manifest in his sermons—laden with uncommon unction, counsel, and humour, the love and graciousness for, especially the elderly and children—to sacrificially denying himself somatic pleasures—that most of us enjoy, all for the sake of the Gospel of Christ and service to humanity beyond the confines of doctrine—master of ecumenism and inter-religious dialogue, and a plethora unmatched other personal and pastoral attribute, Archbishop Bakyenga led an inspirational life to the clergy, laity—and a myriad other in considerations transcendental to common.