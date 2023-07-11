Global Security Initiative key in resolving disputes

The Global Security Initiative (GSI) launched by China in 2022, is proposed as a new pathway to resolving conflict the world over peacefully. It endorses the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means on the basis of the UN Charter on the right of the people to peace.

The initiative is centred on respect for each other’s sovereignty, security, and development interests. These pillars are what we call third-generation human rights, or ‘solidarity rights.’ The initiative, therefore, lays special emphasis on the protection of third-generation rights as a gateway to global stability.

For far too long, the seemingly socially acceptable trend has been to preach peace and practice war. But peace is not something that we can only pay lip service to. Peace must be reflected in every dimension; economic, social, and political environs.

The GSI is a first-hand practical example of leading efforts to de-weaponise human rights and restore global peace. The recent Saudi-Iran peace deal brokered within the framework of the GSI exemplifies a methodical global paradigm shift – from war methods to peaceful methods in fixing the international human rights order.

Quite uniquely, the GSI frames security around the concept of human security. Every human being has got equal value and worth but also, a human being is not just an individual.

A human being is part of a system, part of a community, and has duties and responsibilities within that community. In turn, the community also has a responsibility toward the individual.

The GSI makes a strong and valid connection between peace and development. For instance, where there is inequality, there will inevitably be conflict. More specifically, economic inequality breeds conflict. Therefore, lasting peace can only be achieved by fighting against inequality.

The crisis of international order that the world is experiencing today cannot be solved by weapons, but rather by a protracted process of sustainable development. A kind of development that not only generates economic growth but distributes its benefits equitably; a kind of development that regenerates the environment rather than destroys it; a kind that empowers people rather than marginalising them.

It is, therefore, high time the world pushed for a balanced and contextual financing model that emphasises support for productive rather than consumptive activities (and social spending) – to genuinely wipe out poverty.

Global security can be realised when people are prosperous and happy. Prosperity in this case relates to people having access to better education, jobs, satisfactory pay, dependable social security, quality health services, good living conditions, and a good environment.

Development should no longer be concerned with the mere proclamation of human rights, but with their fulfilment.