God loves gays, hates the sin

Ugandans are now caught in between two extremes. A hastily passed anti homosexuality law and threats of sanctions from Western governments.

As an active Christian, let me share God’s viewpoint on the matter as recorded in the Holy scriptures.

First, it is important to state that God loves all humans, including the homosexual person, the transgender and all people in that category. He originally created us in his image and according to his likeness. We were perfect. Then we, according to the bible, and other ancient texts, fell from grace on account of disobedience and sin and became deviant individuals in many aspects of our being, including in our sexuality.

We became deviants sexually through the sin of; fornication, adultery, incest, bestiality, necromancy, watching pornography, mastubation, wet dreams and more. Infact, even polygamy and polyandry, which were not in the original purpose of God, are so widely practised in Uganda today.

Homosexuality is therefore just one of the many deviations from the original purpose of sex which is for bonding and procreation between a man and a woman, under a holy and covenant relationship called marriage.

Focusing on LGBTQ+ only, and seeking to penalize with a punitive law is missing the point. Infact, our real enemies are not the LGBTQ people. These are our real enemies according to the bible; “ For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” Ephesians 6:12

Some human governments, organisations, vested interests and persons are simply accomplices of these dark powers.

It goes without saying that a draconian law isnt really enough to fight this evil. Evil may most effectively be overcome with Good. And good morals are not based on law alone.

Under the new covenant, God does not command the lynching or execution of the LGBTQ person. Rather, he gives such a person a chance to repent and turn away from evil and live a good life.

“Do you think that I like to see wicked people die? says the Sovereign LORD. Of course not! I want them to turn from their wicked ways and live.” Ezekiel 18:23.

Under the current new covenant pronounced by Jesus the Christ around AD 33, God does not seek to kill the LGBTQ+ person, or any one else for that matter. Neither should we seek to kill. Jesus came and proclaimed the years of the Lord’s favor and mercy for all who will repent and turn to God. It’s an open invitation to all, including to the LGBTQ people and their sponsors.

If only our parliament would show enough zeal in tackling the evils in our society which are equally destructive such as; official corruption in government, nepotism, torture of civillians, brutality of security forces civilians, repression of various forms and more and then legislate tough penalties for offenders, Uganda would truly be a better country.

Similarly, the world would be a better place if western governments could, with the same zeal, take interest in the following matters, as it does with LGBTQ+ matters; unconditional debts cancelation for Uganda and African countries, lifting visa restrictions on African countries, allowing market access for African products to their countries without barriers, stop propping up of African autocrats, eliminate all forms of racism against Africans and people of African descent, pay reparations for 400 years of slavery of African people and paying reparation for the plunder of Africa during colonialism. These are things that really matter to Africans. I hope that the Constitutional Court will scrutinize and suspend in whole or part this law as it did with the Computer Misuse Act. Let’s not get distracted with this law and neglect even weightier matters such as a legitimate leadership transition in Uganda.