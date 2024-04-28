Govts must step up efforts to prevent cervical cancer 

HPV-vaccine programmes have been introduced in many countries across the Global North. PHOTO/ INTERNET

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • No one should die from a vaccine-preventable cancer. It is too late to save Jessica, but we can honour her memory – and those of all the people who have died of HPV-linked cancers – by radically expanding access to HPV vaccination.