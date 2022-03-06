Prime

Everything you need to know about kidney failure

Dr Frank Asiimwe, a urologist, says kidney disease is more prevalent among people who are 40 years and above due to lifestyle diseases.

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • If your kidneys are not able to function properly, your body becomes overloaded with toxins. This can lead to kidney failure, which can be life threatening if left untreated.

World Kidney Day is commemorated every second Thursday of March and this year, it will be celebrated under the theme; ‘Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney health’. According to worldkidneyday.org, an online portal, one out of every 10 adults have chronic kidney disease and by 2040, it will be the fifth leading cause of death in the world.

