Happy new church year 2021

In the Church calendar today is the first Sunday in Advent which marks the beginning of a new liturgical year. On a personal note, yesterday, November 27, was my birthday which I celebrated with prayers and thanksgiving to God our Father in heaven. Next year, 2022, the first Sunday in Advent will, by the grace of God, coincide with my birthday.

Advent is the first season of the Church year and leads to Christmas, the birthday of our Lord Jesus Christ, which is celebrated on December 25. During Advent season Christians devote four Sundays and four weeks to prepare for the coming of Jesus into the world.

The word Advent is derived from Latin adventus which means “arrival’ or “coming” and it’s often treated as the period when Christians prepare or get ready for Christmas, but the real objective and goal of Advent is to prepare our hearts and minds for the second coming of Jesus Christ. Hence, the great themes of Advent are the last things and especially fulfilment of God’s purpose for human beings whom He created in His own image, according to Scripture.

While the season of Advent may appear to be sombre, it’s also full of joy and hope as one of my favourite Advent hymns proclaims: “Rejoice, Rejoice! Emmanuel shall come to thee, O Israel.”

Hope is one of the great themes of Advent. Keeping hope alive is one of the major challenges facing Ugandans who live under bleak and uncertain circumstances and conditions every day.

Ugandans must keep the faith and always remember the fact that God will never abandon His creation and His people.

The Gospel reading for today, taken from St Luke, captures aptly the end times or “last things” mentioned above.

“There will be strange things happening to the sun, the moon, and the stars. On earth whole countries will be in despair, afraid of the roar of the sea and the raging tides. People will faint from fear as they wait for what is coming over the whole earth, for the powers in space will be driven from their courses.

Then the Son of Man will appear, coming in a cloud with great power and glory. When these things begin to happen, stand up and raise your heads, because your salvation is near.” Luke 21:25-28 (GNB)

The reading continues with a warning to be alert and to keep watch because whether you believe or not, the day of the Lord is coming when the final judgment will take place.

“Be on your guard! Don’t let yourselves become occupied with too much feasting and drinking and with the worries of this life, or that day may suddenly catch you like a trap. For it will come upon all people everywhere on earth. Be on the alert and pray always that you will have the strength to go safely through all those things that will happen and to stand before the Son of Man.” Luke 21:34-36 (GNB)

There is a tendency by many people, especially non-believers, to dismiss the above prophecy as empty talk and scaremongering. I tell you, one day it will come to pass.

The day of reckoning is coming soon; evil men and women who deceive, exploit, oppress and routinely violate the commandments of God will face justice which they have denied millions of wananchi on earth.

As Scripture teaches, “But cowards, traitors, perverts, murderers, the immoral, those who practise magic, those who worship idols, and all liars - the place for them is the lake burning with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.” Revelation 21:8 (GNB)I like the inclusion of cowards, liars, traitors and persons who practise witchcraft in the hall of shame. May the Lord have mercy!