How Keith Muhakanizi will be remembered

A mentor of many modern day highflier -economists and technocrats who are scattered on the continent (Botswana, SA, AfDB etc) and in other global economies (IMF, WB etc), he was among the core local fire brand team that transitioned Uganda from a batter trade economy, through biting structural adjustment policies to a fully functional liberalised and investment enabling sub-Saharan destination of choice.

He alongside Emmanuel Mutebile, Ezra Suruma, Chris Kassami and several political leaders championed such fundamental milestone policies as privatization, liberalization and openly became the technical advocate of “a less government but more private sector-led free open economy.”

Keith Muhakanizi mastered and cultivated the art of seamless management of various arms of government to often come off a performer with limited compromise to laid down systems, processes and procedures. He never abandoned or sacrificed his team but would be quick to “ take responsibility” and saved many from sanctions primarily from oversight committees of Parliament.

On turnaround time and work ethics, he did not allow traditional bureaucracy to curtail or cripple performance. He pushed us to uphold the law yet work faster to fulfil requirements. “ No cutting corners,” he would say. If you do, you are on your own but again no unnecessary delays.” He had an open-door direct access policy for officers which subsists at MoFPED to date.

As a manager, he had a very keen eye to spot talent, empower officers and train many more. He was not overly sold on paper qualifications but capability and work ethics as long as one had minimal permitted qualifications. He nevertheless still pushed and helped staff to aim for a master’s degree or specialization. He let many aim higher and seconded others to international agencies. He on the other hand helped so many political appointees including new ministers to find their footing and avoid pitfalls. Many will attest to his holding expertise.

As an economist of international repute, he commanded “first name basis” relations with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. This never made him a walk over but was renowned for his word. Where Uganda would agree and bite his word was a promise, where Uganda had a position he sold it more diplomatically than economically. He won a lot of concessions for the country when we lacked.

As a parent, he always remembered staff who retired or were sick or in need. He was a benefactor to many fallen colleagues’ families too. Eventually as the needs grew, he helped set up a MoFPED staff savings Sacco which thrives to date.

Nationally, and thinking about global staff livelihood and wellbeing, he pushed and relentlessly implemented major salary reforms (Musaala ku akawunti) against huge opposition. He eliminated administratively layering of salary, wages and pensions payments by insisting that once verified monies should be paid directly to a beneficiary’s account.

Among his last major interventions was a commitment that as a matter of priority the government would pay workers between the 20 and 25 of every month. This contract remains in place. Alongside so many achievements and reforms, Keith’s footprint is visible in new agencies, authorities and facilities he helped initiate and lead either as a founder, board member or supervisor. From Capital Markets Authority to Uganda Communications Authority and ERA among others.

He supervised the second national operator licence transaction that brought the then Mobile Telecom Network (U) Ltd later MTN to Uganda. Many others followed and as a result, his efforts account for the majority 20 top taxpayers. Keith is simply a life lived and truly dedicated to the service of Uganda. He did not work anywhere else soon after graduation but for the motherland.