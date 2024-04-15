How to be a great leader

On a cold Sunday, in July 15, 2018, at Villa Park, a key person left a football club amid dire financial straits. But when he became the club’s president, he demonstrated skills to retrieve the club. His responsibilities included securing additional funding, enhancing promotional strategies, engaging with influential figures for support, recruiting new players, and maintaining fan satisfaction.

His story is important even outside of sports. It reminds us that success doesn’t always mean doing everything perfectly. Instead, it’s about being able to learn from mistakes, change when needed, and keep trying to do better.

Similar to a football match and his time at Club Villa, when he departed, he left the club with nothing. Prior to leaving, he ensured that the best players were sold, ultimately leaving the club in a state of bankruptcy. This action was unbecoming of someone with proficient English skills, as evidenced by their articulate critiques and commendations in newspapers, highlighting both failures and successes.

Leadership styles vary widely among individuals, each unique in its expression and impact. Some lead with quiet authority, others embrace a populist approach, showcasing their efforts openly.

Then there are those of us who have pursued our goals quietly but effectively, finding fulfilment in knowing our contributions have positively impacted others. Having different ways of leading makes leadership more interesting. It shows there are many ways to inspire and make a difference.

While it’s understandable that everyone has their own opinions, it’s important to recognise the tangible achievements in places such as Kamuli and Busoga. In Busoga, the focus has been on job creation rather than physical infrastructure. This emphasis has led to significant employment opportunities, positively impacting many lives. The success stories of those employed in various sectors stand as a testament to this impactful approach.

Because she’s not an investor at the cost of tax payers’ money like other politicians, let me share a glimpse of Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga’s achievements for the people of Busoga, so you can appreciate her efforts.

The goal for the Woman Member of Parliament for Kamuli is to associate effective leadership with her name, rather than comparing experience to newcomers who focus on superficial matters. Because she cares about her people, the minister has mobilised, lobbied for bursaries and using her personal resources supported different academic institutions, including Busoga University.

From spearheading development projects and girl-child education at all levels, the minister’s efforts have directly impacted the lives of many. These accomplishments stand as a testament to effective and meaningful leadership, fostering a legacy that goes beyond mere appearances or fleeting trends.

The emeritus speaker ’s leadership approach resembles a strategic game plan in football, where each move is calculated to achieve specific goals. Direct actions and effective advocacy have ensured tangible gains for the people in Busoga. This includes advocating for key development projects, securing funding for essential infrastructure, and fostering partnerships that promote job creation and economic growth.

Much like a skilled midfielder orchestrates plays on the field, Ms Kadaga has navigated political landscapes and collaborated with stakeholders to deliver real results and these are really felt. The impact of these efforts is visible in improved services, enhanced opportunities, and a better quality of life for Basoga.

By intertwining leadership principles with the dynamics of football strategy, the issue isn’t just to win matches but to secure lasting victories that uplift and empower not only the people the minister represents in Parliament but everyone in her region. This narrative underscores the importance of visionary leadership, effective advocacy, and strategic collaboration in driving positive change and progress.