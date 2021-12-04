How your beliefs shape your journey to financial freedom

Our beliefs will always shape our thinking and influence our behavior. A belief system is a set of principles, a network of beliefs, which together form the basis of religion, philosophy, or moral code, that we each hold about what is, or should be, right or wrong, true or false. Belief can be defined as an acceptance that something exists or is true, especially without proof.

Usually they are distinguished according to their degree of certainty, they also could be opinions or convictions. Webster defines belief as a feeling of being sure that a person or thing exists or is true or trustworthy. We adopt beliefs from our spiritual convictions, parents, teachers, mentors, family, environment, culture, exposure, etc. In our financial freedom journey, belief plays a very crucial and important role in influencing the decisions and actions we take towards building our wealth.

Notably we all desire to have a spiritual connection of some sort, this is seen in our drive to search for this connection. This longing to be spiritually connected will dictate your personal and business financial decisions. Some examples of beliefs include Christianity based on the life and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Islam is a belief that is regarded as revealed through Muhammad as the Prophet of Allah. Animism is a belief that objects, places and creatures all possess a distinct spiritual essence.

Atheism is the absence of belief in the existence of deities. Secularism is the state of being unrelated or neutral in regard to religion. This example list is not exhaustive. Whichever spiritual belief you subscribe to will influence your personal and business financial decisions.

Your mindset is comprised of beliefs, perceptions and attitudes that inform your thoughts and decisions. It can obscure or bring clarity to your path. Thinking that making money is wrong, you will never get out of where you are, you don’t have the ingredients to start your course, will deter you from getting where you want to go.

To be wealthy you need to think like a wealthy person, it starts in your mind. Many people raised with a poverty mindset, have inherited beliefs that are holding them back. Those who become wealthy have made a deliberate move to change their perceptions regarding wealth.

A wealth mindset is a set of beliefs, habits and behaviors that will guide you to make the most in your financial freedom journey. You are what you believe in your heart and this will result in a strong belief system.

If you want to succeed in life, you need to understand the beliefs you currently have, and then do some surgery.

What are those set of principles or mindset that govern your wealth building? If you believe that money is the root of all evil, then you might not choose to work at your financial freedom.

The key is to identify and priorities beliefs that affect you, address any negative ones and replace them with healthier alternatives. You need to substitute those that don’t bring value for those that do.

Distinguish and address those that underlie your financial freedom philosophy and process. Debate them and then formalize them. How do you begin changing your beliefs?, it’s through education, strategizing and then taking action.

Set goals, be patient and persevere, Invest for the future today!, never stop hustling, maintain a positive attitude like I can succeeding whatever I set my heart to do, I am good enough, I am responsible for the circumstances of my life, Money and wealth are good, I am in control of my thoughts and emotions.