If UK sanctions our Speaker, can’t we sanction theirs too?

Author: Asuman Bisiika. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Asuman Bisiika

What you need to know:

  • Since the sanctioned persons were announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, don’t you think it would have been more appropriate for the response to be signed off by the minister of Foreign Affairs (not the director of communications of the Parliament of Uganda)?