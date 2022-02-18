Prime

In defence of the right to offend

Raymond Mujuni

By  Raymond Mujuni

What you need to know:

  • The political elite must start to realise the right to offend – and their taking offense – are part of the process of the freedom of expression which they enjoy in protected spaces and with power

Very few forms of freedom have been defended in Uganda the way freedom of expression has. The Ugandan courts are a walking hallmark of judgments in protection of the freedom of expression and, by extension, the right to offend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.