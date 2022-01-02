Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. PHOTO/FILE

Kakwenza: A cocktail of grim confidence

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

  • Plain-clothed gunmen with hammers on December 28, reportedly surrounded and broke into the residential house of Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a renowned novelist and political activist in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, before they took him to an unknown destination.

When he first emerged on my social media timeline after we became friends on Facebook in February 2017, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was this lanky fella who appeared to live for three things: Dr Kizza Besigye, humour and suits.

