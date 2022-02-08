The leg of National Unity Platform mobiliser for Kasese District Samuel Masereka (right) with torture marks which he alleges were inflicted on him by officers at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in Mbuya, Kampala, where he was detained for more than 30 days. Left is a battered back of writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who operatives detained for more than a week since December 28, 2021. PHOTO/COURTESY/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Special Reports

Prime

A State of torture?

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • Tainted image. Even when President Museveni has explicitly demanded that security forces stop torture of suspects to extract information, the violations continue, exposing his government to tighter scrutiny and condemnation both at home and abroad. 

Some of Uganda’s state security and intelligence operatives are using torture tactics and techniques similar to those documented under previous regimes, according to accounts by latest victims.

