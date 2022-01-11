Prime

Kakwenza’s real sin? He spat in the post-Museveni soup

Author, Charles Onyango Obbo. PHOTO/FILE

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • ...the undressing of a likely candidate in the Museveni succession, rather than the words used themselves, is what explains the violence...

As of the time of writing, PEN prize-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija remained illegally detained and being tortured, the second time he has endured this ordeal.

