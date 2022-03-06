Prime

Investigative journalism: Challenges women face

Author: Emilly Comfort Maractho. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

  • It is okay to throw the challenge to women.

It is generally acknowledged that women’s participation in media and communication continues to be marginal. There has been improvement over the years and more women trained in the field. Yet, they sizzle out in the newsroom. Specifically, investigative journalism is the space where perhaps the concept of ‘symbolic annihilation’ applies most. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.