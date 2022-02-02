|

Special Reports

Prime

The future of media: How Covid changed journalism education

By  Emilly C. Maractho

What you need to know:

  • Now no one wants to go back to the old ways entirely. Some good aspects of the old ways will be retained, but most of the new discoveries in training as we figured things out will be our mainstay.
  • In that sense, Covid-19 has changed journalism education for the better, writes Dr Emilly Comfort Maractho. 

As I write this piece, one of the major stories of the week involves the long-awaited opening of the night economy. For close to two years, bars and nightclubs remained closed in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.