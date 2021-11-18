It is a pity Africa is a net food importer

By  Raymond Mugisha

The continent’s population is exploding and the capacity of the continent to feed her natives going into the future is not all impressive

Currently, food has a place on the list of leading imports into the African continent. This must be such a lucrative prospect for international trade players out there, viewing the African market as a destination of their farm produce. The continent’s population is exploding and the capacity of the continent to feed her natives going into the future is not all impressive. The continent holds sixty percent of all cultivable land in the world. While it is estimated that irrigation could boost agricultural production for the continent by up to fifty percent, only about six percent of the cultivated land was under irrigation ten years ago.

