Let’s harness Bunyoro’s cultural tourism

A few weeks ago, I was among the sea of Kampala dwellers who embarked on Explore Bunyoro, designed by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities to inspire future travel to Bunyoro Sub-region under the national marketing brand Explore Uganda.

My late mother named me Amooti, one of the praise names in Bunyoro. I was told it refers to someone who genuinely respects other people. The process of how I was given this honorary title is something I hoped to experience in the land of ‘Empaako’.

As we drove through Hoima, the capital of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, I expected to see an embellished statue of Uganda’s famous and revered Omukama Chwa II Kabalega erected in honour of his cultural and historical significance, but sadly there was none.

Nevertheless, it was a pleasure to explore parts of a sub-region that enjoys a rich history spanning more than 4,000 years. Bunyoro-Kitara has established itself as an oil zone, wildlife paradise and cradle of the famous Omukama Kabalega remembered for his exceptional endeavours to protect his kingdom from colonial rule.

Without a doubt, Bunyoro is rich in culture, heritage and wildlife, but it seems grounded at the initial exploration stage of a destination life cycle; a shy look, with little touristic development.

Bunyoro is home to a variety of historical and cultural sites which have the potential to attract tourists year-round. There has been a proposal to develop sites on the Kabalega heritage trail, which in the long run would promote cultural conservation and improve community livelihoods in Bunyoro.

Some of the proposed sites are Katasiiha Fort; first open confrontation between Kabalega and the British forces, Mpumudde; the place where the Omukama breathed his last on his return journey to Bunyoro, Mparo; Kabalega’s burial ground, Musaijamukuru; the 1,500 feet high hill that served as Bunyoro’s natural garrison, Kangai; a spot in Oyam Village, where Kabalega and Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda Kingdom were arrested on April 9, 1899, among others.

So far Mparo tombs have great potential for being developed as a prime cultural heritage destination in Bunyoro and once the trail is developed, it could give a unique, experiential, exciting and appealing experience.

Meanwhile, Bunyoro needs to host more special events and festivals to create a value-added experience.

But there should be a wide range of cultural heritage such as food, dancing, music, plays, and contests so as to contribute to the economic development of local communities and encourage visitors to learn and appreciate the people and place.

With the discovery and subsequent exploration of oil, the government is developing connectivity roads in the sub-region and taking the lead in the construction of Kabalega International Airport in Buseruka Sub-county, Hoima.

The transport infrastructure is an important factor in the competitiveness of a destination; it plays an important role in the successful creation and development of new attractions, as well as the healthy growth of existing ones.

These government efforts can elevate Bunyoro to the involvement stage, only if the kingdom plays its part and remains committed to preserving the cultural heritage sites and conserving the natural resources.

Meanwhile, to find a diamond in the rough, one needs to dig a little deeper. Explore Uganda campaign should return to Bunyoro to uncover parts of Masindi, Kakumiro, Kibaale and Kagadi districts with hidden gems such as the Semwema Caves in Kakumiro District, which were the legendary parliamentary building of the Bacwezi, and Babiito kings of Bunyoro-Kitara, magnificent Busimba rock in Kasambya; St Anatoli Kirigwajjo holy well in Buyanja, among other untapped potentials. There are vast tourism opportunities that the local communities can take advantage of.