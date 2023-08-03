Let’s strengthen the EU-Africa partnership

As the European Union (EU) and its Member States - “Team Europe” - in Uganda, we remain committed to deepening the partnership with Africa, particularly in Uganda, and advancing a world order based on fairness and justice where no individuals and country are left-behind from sustainable development.

Our day-to-day engagement testifies that the relationship between Europe and Africa is made of unparalleled human, cultural, geographical, and economic links. Our partnership is driven by action. It is rooted in dialogue and multilateralism. It is solution-oriented and forward-looking to foster EU and Africa's commitment to collaborate in tackling global challenges through diplomacy, inclusivity, and respect.

The EU- African Union (AU) Summit held in Brussels in February 2022 marked a significant step in reinforcing our shared vision for a common space of peace, security, and prosperity, founded on equality and mutual understanding. In its continuity, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact that has just concluded in Paris addressed the necessity for members of the international community to work together in solving major global challenges, particularly those affecting African countries.

Those summits are not just talks. They are bringing concrete and tangible results. They notably successfully achieved the goal of allocating $100 billion in SDRs to support the most affected countries, notably in Africa.

As we reflect on the outcomes of the EU-Africa partnership, we find valuable lessons on how it can foster a fair and just world order. Europe and Africa are joint stakeholders in a multilateral, rules-based international system. The EU and its Member States were among the first to express full support for the integration of the AU within the G20; the EU supports Africa in its ambitions to become a key global player. Together, the AU and the EU can be pillars in the defence of a rules-based world, where sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right to self-determination are safeguarded.

The EU is a reliable, loyal partner that respects its commitments. Results are already evident in various aspects of this partnership, confirming the EU's position as Africa's top partner on all levels. For instance, 365 million vaccine doses have been delivered, benefiting the well-being of local populations. The EU is also expected to mobilise more than 9 billion euros by 2024 to improve food security in Africa. Additionally, nearly 150 billion euros in investments are planned by the EU by 2027 as part of the "Global Gateway" strategy to enhance quality infrastructure. Examples of this include partnering in Kenya for the installation of fibre optics and the construction of a rapid bus system in Nairobi, supporting rural and renewable electrification projects in Burkina Faso, or contributing to the rehabilitation of the Nalubaale and Kiira (200MW) Hydropower plants in Uganda.

Furthermore, our commitment to peace and security remains steadfast, exemplified by our strengthened cooperation with the African Union which includes 600-million-euro support through the European Peace Facility from 2022 to 2024. While facing multiple global crises, the EU has demonstrated its unwavering support for African-led peace missions. This includes our backing of the African transition mission in Somalia (AMISOM/ATMIS), amounting to 2.7 billion euros since 2007.

The eleven training and assistance missions on the continent are another testimony of the EU’s support to African partners’ peace and security objectives. Africa has been and will continue to remain a key area of operations with EPF support. The total Team Europe’s commitment to conflict prevention, mediation, peace and security initiatives at national and regional levels is expected to amount to 1.5 billion euros from 2021 until 2027.

While others seek to divide, the EU in its partnership with Africa seeks to deliver and foster cooperation. The commitments made by some countries do not stand up to the test of time. Conversely, Team Europe has consistently invested in Africa and facilitated duty-free access to African exports in the EU.

As a tangible sign of our willingness to engage in a partnership that concretely benefits Africa, 33 of the least developed African countries have benefitted from the most favourable customs regime, removing tariffs and quotas for all imports of goods – except arms and ammunition. As of today, the EU is by far the main trade partner of the African continent, with a total volume of 268 billion euros in 2021 and 90 per cent of African exports entering the European Union duty-free.

The EU and its Member States are encouraged by the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and have been supporting it since the beginning, contributing, under a Team Europe approach, with expertise, institutional capacity, and exchanges on lessons learned.

Europe is also taking action to mitigate the devastating consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, in particular on food insecurity. The EU has mobilised to ensure the availability of significant stocks of cereals on the market and stabilise markets to limit volatility and price increases. They have established solidarity corridors that enabled the export of more than 32 million tons of cereal products from Ukraine. The EU also actively participates in the "Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission" (FARM) to maintain transparency in agricultural markets, strengthen solidarity towards the most affected countries, and invest in sustainable local production.

The EU supports the Ukrainian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" by financing the transportation of wheat donated by Ukraine to Somalia and Ethiopia and contributes to the "Crop Rescue" operation to deliver fertilisers to African countries in need (7.5 million euros donated to WFP). By setting up the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, 61 million tonnes of cereals left Ukraine by land. The combined economic effects of these two initiatives have resulted in a 23 per cent decrease in the price index for grain on the global market. Meanwhile, from day one the EU has exempted food and agricultural inputs, including fertilisers, from its sanctions on the Russian Federation. The EU stands by its commitment to facilitate the export of grain and other agricultural products to third countries.

The EU has its share of responsibility for global warming and is investing heavily to curb emissions in Europe. It also stands by the side of the countries that are victims of or are suffering from the consequences of global warming and need support in their climate transition. We are supporting the AU’s Great Green Wall initiative for climate adaptation with 700 million euros and are driving forces behind the decision to allocate $100 billion in special drawing rights (or equivalent contributions) to the most vulnerable countries, particularly in Africa.

The summit for a new global financial pact held in Paris at the end of June, to which 25 African heads of state participated along with both AU and EU leadership, effectively contributed to reaching that target and has paved the way to the next Africa Climate Summit to be held in Kenya in September. Thanks to the Common Framework of the G20 and the Paris Club, an agreement has been reached on the treatment of Zambia's debt, a historic step for this country and the Zambian people.

In Uganda, Team Europe is, on the whole, the largest development cooperation and aid partner, engaged in fostering sustainable development through sound economic policies and good governance, improving national and regional transport connections, investing in Education and Health sectors, strengthening the agricultural sector and its potential and improving people’s livelihoods, promoting generation and distribution of green energy to accompany the growth of striving private sectors.

In all these developments, the EU is delivering. The overall funding for development cooperation by Team Europe went up by almost 30 per cent in 2022 worldwide, with EU assistance to Africa increasing by 11 per cent for the period 2021 to 2027, when compared to 2014 to 2020.

Let us continue our joint efforts to strengthen our partnership, aiming to contribute together to global peace, security, and prosperity while choosing dialogue, solidarity, and respect for the rule of law in the face of those who advocate for world fragmentation.