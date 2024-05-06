Let us put an end to this malaria menace

Malaria is continuing to devastate Uganda. Last year, we had over 15 million malaria attacks in the country and over 6,000 Ugandans died of malaria.

Today, Uganda carries the 3rd highest burden of malaria in the world. Although the number of cases in other countries continues to decrease, since 2015, ours are reserved and are increasing.

Malaria is a leading cause of ill health, poverty, ill health, and death. In rural Uganda, it costs Shs5,000 to be examined by a clinical officer, the malaria test costs Shs5,000, and the medicines also cost Shs5,000 adding up to a total of Shs15,000 for each attack.

Moreover, due to the illness, the parent will miss work and earnings for at least three days, meaning wages of Shs30,000 are lost for each malaria episode. Put together, in 2023, Uganda lost at least Shs675 billion to malaria. This does not include the value of the money lost to inpatient hospital care and the cost of the over 6,000 lives lost.

Districts with the highest burden include Yumbe, Mbale, Kibuku, Adjumani, Lira, Nebbi, Kitgum, Butaleja, Kasese, Kamuli, Pader, Agago, Serere, Pader, Amuria, Bundibugyo, Kampala, Wakiso, Kamwenge and Kikuube and those with the highest number of deaths include Mbale, Hoima, Kampala, Namayingo, Gulu, Soroti, Nebbi and Wakiso.

I want to address this letter to three people. Our local leaders especially the LC V chairmen and their councils, doctors and all health workers, and parents and all family heads.

We all know what causes malaria, we know what to do to prevent it and should someone still go on and contract it, we know what to do to cure it. Why then should 16 Ugandans die of malaria every day?

To all district chairpersons, district councillors, and LC 1 chairperson. Why is malaria continuing to kill your people? What deliberate actions are you taking to address the problem of malaria in your district? What parts of your district are most affected? We have over 200 FM Radio Stations and the government has time every week on these radio stations.

Have you addressed the problem of malaria in your talks? The Ministry of Health distributed bed nets all over the country. Are the people of your district using the bed nets? How clean is the environment in all homes in your district? Can you dedicate one day a month, and everyone cleans their homes on this day? Mister or Madam Mayor, how clean is your town? What about the schools? Mr Headmaster or Madam Headmistress and chairman PTA, are bed nets used by all pupils in the dormitories of your schools? Are the dormitories sprayed every six months to prevent malaria? Talk to your District Health Officer. In all our communities, there are plants that repel mosquitoes. Can every home have these plants planted in their compounds?

The President Uganda Medical Association should work with and help the District Health Officers. Mobilise all your regional branches to talk about malaria.

Join the leaders of the nurses and midwives, the pharmacists, and the allied health for a joint action. Every week, in all health talk shows on FM Radios and TV, address the problem of malaria. Include malaria in discharge discussions with patients.

Your hospitals should never be a place to spread malaria. A recent study by Dr Arthur Mpimbaza showed that over 10 percent of patients who stay long in the hospital return with malaria acquired from the hospital. Let this stop. For children, embrace and ensure that the SMART discharge and post-discharge malaria chemoprevention is fully implemented.