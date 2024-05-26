More’s the pity when an entire nation’s affairs are decided at Sunday lunch

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a country is in the control of men who would not, for the life of them, build a country, where everything works for everyone; Where greater good for the greater number is sacrificed at the altar of private interest, because an entire economy is controlled by a small, predatory elite whose greed makes a hyena look temperate and generous.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that, King Solomon would most certainly have declared.

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when, like Frederic Bastiat in the days of yore, did say, plunder becomes a way of life for those that hold power and, in the course of time, create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it; when leaders can safely loot the national purse in broad daylight because the law says yes, they can.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity, when, after four decades in power, all a government of brilliant and highly educated, “visionary”, “God-sent” leaders have to show as their brightest innovation for public transport is hundreds of thousands of boda boda motorbikes, dashing through the streets at breakneck speed, breaking every rule in the book and causing mayhem on roads and in the hospitals with grisly accidents that never cease.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a poor country, controlled by a small, predatory elite allocates monies by the billion for clothes and luxury items for leaders, for every single day, while the people they lead have no gainful employment, cannot afford to take their children to school and are not even sure what the future holds.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that.

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity, when a region, luxury gifted in natural resources are watching outsiders drive in huge trucks to extract the wealth in the ground and steadily ferry the wealth away to private gain, while the children of the natives of that region are storming the capital city in their thousands, to sleep on the streets and beg for food everyday; to lose their innocence and waste their childhood on the streets, while those that ferried the wealth from back home watch them from the safety of big cars, with dark windows, all rolled up – and have the audacity to tell off the kids as little rascals.

There’s more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a nation places the instruments of coercion at the beck and call of humankinds by no means deserving of such lofty honours; men who are slow to listen, but quick to speak and even quicker to become angry.

Doth the Good Book not say, “He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city”?

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when, at a casual sitting of a family at Sunday lunch, quorum of a country’s leadership in all areas that truly matter, is fully and properly constituted; when decisions that determine the destiny of scores of millions of people can be made as kith and kin pass bowls of food and soup around at table, without a care in the world; and the said decisions will be quickly rubber-stamped by an entire legislature that seems to have deposited its brains in a basket at the point of taking oath.

There’s more hope for a fool, than for a country like that! Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a country is in the control of men who would not, for the life of them, build a country, where everything works for everyone; Where greater good for the greater number is sacrificed at the altar of private interest, because an entire economy is controlled by a small, predatory elite whose greed makes a hyena look temperate and generous.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that, King Solomon would most certainly have declared.

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when, like Frederic Bastiat in the days of yore, did say, plunder becomes a way of life for those that hold power and, in the course of time, create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it; when leaders can safely loot the national purse in broad daylight because the law says yes, they can.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity, when, after four decades in power, all a government of brilliant and highly educated, “visionary”, “God-sent” leaders have to show as their brightest innovation for public transport is hundreds of thousands of boda boda motorbikes, dashing through the streets at breakneck speed, breaking every rule in the book and causing mayhem on roads and in the hospitals with grisly accidents that never cease.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a poor country, controlled by a small, predatory elite allocates monies by the billion for clothes and luxury items for leaders, for every single day, while the people they lead have no gainful employment, cannot afford to take their children to school and are not even sure what the future holds.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that.

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity, when a region, luxury gifted in natural resources are watching outsiders drive in huge trucks to extract the wealth in the ground and steadily ferry the wealth away to private gain, while the children of the natives of that region are storming the capital city in their thousands, to sleep on the streets and beg for food everyday; to lose their innocence and waste their childhood on the streets, while those that ferried the wealth from back home watch them from the safety of big cars, with dark windows, all rolled up – and have the audacity to tell off the kids as little rascals.

There’s more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a nation places the instruments of coercion at the beck and call of humankinds by no means deserving of such lofty honours; men who are slow to listen, but quick to speak and even quicker to become angry.

Doth the Good Book not say, “He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city”?

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when, at a casual sitting of a family at Sunday lunch, quorum of a country’s leadership in all areas that truly matter, is fully and properly constituted; when decisions that determine the destiny of scores of millions of people can be made as kith and kin pass bowls of food and soup around at table, without a care in the world; and the said decisions will be quickly rubber-stamped by an entire legislature that seems to have deposited its brains in a basket at the point of taking oath.

There’s more hope for a fool, than for a country like that! Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a country is in the control of men who would not, for the life of them, build a country, where everything works for everyone; Where greater good for the greater number is sacrificed at the altar of private interest, because an entire economy is controlled by a small, predatory elite whose greed makes a hyena look temperate and generous.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that, King Solomon would most certainly have declared.

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when, like Frederic Bastiat in the days of yore, did say, plunder becomes a way of life for those that hold power and, in the course of time, create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it; when leaders can safely loot the national purse in broad daylight because the law says yes, they can.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity, when, after four decades in power, all a government of brilliant and highly educated, “visionary”, “God-sent” leaders have to show as their brightest innovation for public transport is hundreds of thousands of boda boda motorbikes, dashing through the streets at breakneck speed, breaking every rule in the book and causing mayhem on roads and in the hospitals with grisly accidents that never cease.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a poor country, controlled by a small, predatory elite allocates monies by the billion for clothes and luxury items for leaders, for every single day, while the people they lead have no gainful employment, cannot afford to take their children to school and are not even sure what the future holds.

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that.

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity, when a region, luxury gifted in natural resources are watching outsiders drive in huge trucks to extract the wealth in the ground and steadily ferry the wealth away to private gain, while the children of the natives of that region are storming the capital city in their thousands, to sleep on the streets and beg for food everyday; to lose their innocence and waste their childhood on the streets, while those that ferried the wealth from back home watch them from the safety of big cars, with dark windows, all rolled up – and have the audacity to tell off the kids as little rascals.

There’s more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when a nation places the instruments of coercion at the beck and call of humankinds by no means deserving of such lofty honours; men who are slow to listen, but quick to speak and even quicker to become angry.

Doth the Good Book not say, “He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city”?

There is more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!

Sad’s the tale and more’s the pity when, at a casual sitting of a family at Sunday lunch, quorum of a country’s leadership in all areas that truly matter, is fully and properly constituted; when decisions that determine the destiny of scores of millions of people can be made as kith and kin pass bowls of food and soup around at table, without a care in the world; and the said decisions will be quickly rubber-stamped by an entire legislature that seems to have deposited its brains in a basket at the point of taking oath.

There’s more hope for a fool, than for a country like that!