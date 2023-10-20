Museveni should just review his security services

On Friday June 16, a group of armed people attacked Mpondwe Lhubiriha Community Secondary School in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council. They killed scores of students and residents from the neighbourhood.

Ugandans blamed the attack on ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) rebels; most of whose operations are now in the DR Congo. After the June 16 incident, two more incidents have been reported (in the same geographical area) leaving five people dead.

Yet there is no closure to the June 16 incident. The UPDF’s attempt at closure has been limited to the issuance of press statements with no value to the emotions of the people who lost their loved ones and hope for the citizens in the affected areas.

**************

Last Tuesday (October 17), an unknown group of armed assailants attacked and killed foreign tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The incident happened on what the locals call Rwentale Road branching off Kasese-Mbarara Road. The incident happened in the vicinity of Nyamunuka Crater Lake a few kilometres to Katwe Kabatoro Town Council.

For perspective, here: Rwentale Road branches off Kasese-Mbarara Road and terminates into Equator Road (Kikorongo-Mpondwe Border Post) at Kattolhu (Katojo). Incidentally, the burning of the lorry took place at Kattolhu, where Rwentale Road terminates into Equator Road.

Given the geography, what if (IF3) these guys (armed assailants) marched the whole length of Rwentale Road from Kattolhu to the incident spot where the tourists were killed? Marching on the road may be improbable; but what is probable is that the group that burned the lorry in Kattolhu could be the same that killed the tourist.

Given this kind of movement, one would take the towns of Kikorongo, Kiburara, Kinyamaseke and Kattolhu as exposed. Add to that the Uganda Prisons Service facility at Rusese. The other fear is that the armed assailants may attack traffic on the stretch between Kyambura and Kikorongo. Yes, they could also attack traffic on the stretch between Kikorongo and Kiburara.

This may appear alarmist but it is a call on the government to give these incidents the attention they deserve. The security services, at the centre of which is the UPDF, should treat these three incidents unsettling for the population. The people of the region need to be given hope and some assurance that all is (will be) well.

Queen Elizabeth National Park (QENP) is relatively flat. Even the Uganda Wildlife Authority would trace the assailants. UPDF resources like surveillance drones and spotter planes, the Uganda Police Force’s Canine Section with the traditional counter measures of foot and motorised patrols, clearly these thugs can be and should be apprehended.

************

Mr Muhereza Kyamutetera advised writers to report the incident in QENP in a manner that reflects hope and confidence. He was right. Tourism is a sensitive industry. The death of one tourist can lead to cancellations running into millions of US dollars. And tourism is now one of the major revenue earners in the country.

On QENP, Mr Kyamutetera (his friends call him Kyamu) wrote: I was in Queen Elizabeth National Park (with my clients) only about a week ago. I was on the famous Kazinga Channel; arguably one of the single best opportunities to see as many animals in QENP. Aptly named the medley of wonders, QENP is the second most visited national park in Uganda (after Murchison Falls National Park). It is also one of the most endowed (home to over 95 mammal species, including 20 carnivores and over 600 bird species).