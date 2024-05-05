Of the Leadership Code Tribunal and lessons from tale of Ceaser’s wife 

It was disturbing to learn that the qualification of Dr Roselyn Karugonjo-Segawa to chair the Leadership Code Tribunal was being questioned, three years after her appointment.

The Constitution requires that the chairperson of the Tribunal be qualified for appointment as a judge, namely 10 years of practice as an advocate before a court.

The Chief Registrar of the High Court in a December 2023 letter, stated “we are unable to ascertain the enrolment status of Roselyn Karugonjo”.

If indeed Dr Karugonjo-Segawa never enrolled as an advocate, she would not qualify to practice as one for a day, let alone 10 years.

She would, therefore, not be qualified for appointment as a judge, and therefore never qualify for appointment as chairperson of the Tribunal.

This takes nothing away from Dr Karugonjo-Segawa’s outstanding achievements of a doctor of Laws from the University of Pretoria, a decade plus long career at Uganda Human Rights Commission, a lecturing stint at Uganda Christian University’s reputable Faculty of Law and a diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre.

However, the fly in the ointment is whether or not Dr Karugonjo-Segawa applied to be admitted and entered on the roll of advocates under the Advocates Act and has the requisite post-enrolment 10 year service before the courts.

The matter is compounded by the nature of the body that Dr Karugonjo-Segawa leads.

The Leadership Code Tribunal is not one of those doubtful government agencies that you had never heard of until it was on the chopping block for rationalisation.

To the contrary, the Leadership Code Tribunal is a constitutional body charged with the enforcement of our Leadership Code Act. Offences like the conflict of interest claimed against former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga and members of the Parliamentary Commission arising from their self-conferred “service award” all fall under this Tribunal.

Which brings me to the tale of Ceaser’s wife. In 62 BC, a randy Publius Clodius Pulcher sneaked into the Bona Dea festival, a women only celebration, hosted by Pompeia, wife to the great Emperor Julius Ceaser.

Publius was arrested, charged and tried for sacrilege, suspected of a tryst with Caesar’s wife. He was acquitted for lack of evidence. Caesar nonetheless divorced Pompeia saying “Ceasar’s wife must be above suspicion”.

This is not about legal guilt or innocence, but the scrutiny of and standard to which holders of public office are held, for their own good and for the sanctity of the public office they occupy.

As the bastion and defender of our ethics in leadership, the Leadership Code Tribunal and its chairperson must be above all suspicion.