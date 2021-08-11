On management style and the Law

By Dr Fabiono Okware More by this Author

After reading the two articles titled, “Of army and government construction projects and Is directive on UPDF within the law?, Daily Monitor, July 14 and New Vision, July 22, respectively, where the former is against and the latter in support of the President’s directive, I hereby share my opinion on the subject of legality of the procurement from the managerial perspective.

Ugandans should not underate President Museveni, rather recognise him as the general manager of Uganda as an organization. Just like in any organisation, a general manager derives the mandate from the promoters of the organisation to produce results effectively and efficiently to the satisfaction of its owners, employees and society. Of course, he cannot deliver these results alone, but must work with, and use the effort of others. In so doing there is delegation.

Leaders do not follow bureaucratic processses of management; planning, organizing, staffing, leading and controlling! Leadership is about influencing followers so that they enthusiastically believe in the leaders’ conviction! It is all about ensuring that the followers survive, grow, develop and prosper! This is where I find the President’s directive in order!

The President is both a leader and a manager. He engages in human resourceplanning; putting people in right place, time, size and cost. However, in many occassions disappointments are sighted. Therefore, despite the presence of laws within the organization, managers sometimes take drasitc steps to arrest the situation based on the utilitarian ethical principle, a decision for the good of all in the eyes of society! The President’s decree, though not within the procurement law, is guided as it is perceived to foster effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery to the population.

The argument that UPDF is equally corrupt, clearly justifies corruption by all. UPDF has been trasnformed into a professional army, with a fully-fledged Construction brigade. Our own qualified brothers, Sisters, Sons and daughters in all professions (engineers, architects, doctors, nurses, etc) render services. If skills are in short supply, UPDF like any other entity, can sub-contract or out source. The National Enterprise Corporation, a sister to UPDF, swang in action to produce and supply oxygen to Mulago hospital with the President’s instant directive, while other public/private institutions would have waited for the bureaucratic public procurement process for months!

In every ideal organization, there are policies, laws, rules and regulations, systems, processes, procedures for achieving its objectives. True, some of these laws were crafted under the stable environment without taking care of unforeseen circumstances. Remember these are not cast on stone.



President Museveni has on many occassions attempted to improve the welfare of all Ugandans through programmes and projects , but is often let down by his managers cherishing beauracracy! Let us now support and rally behind him as he continues fishing for the right managers to take Uganda forward.

Dr Fabiano Okware is an independent business and management consultant.

