On Museveni’s insistence to re-establish kingdoms and cultural establishments

I am writing to thank his Excellency the President for his stance during the army council meeting held in Gulu where he put his foot down and spoke strongly in support of re-establishment of the cultural institutions and kingdoms in Uganda against a strong opposition led by Col. Kizza Besigye, Col. Serwanga Lwanga, Eriya Kategaya and among others.

His vision was correct against those who negatively said “Okay let’s have it but it will not remain for too long.” He proved them wrong as the kingdoms are flourishing and creating a strong bond of mutual cooperation, which has resulted in the sharing of information on development projects such as coffee and cotton production, education and health projects.

Apart from carrying messages of unity amongst cultural institutions in Uganda, these kingdoms face the same development challenges; the cooperation which now exists has helped a great deal in helping to share information on how they can solve their common problems.

Buganda’s approach to development projects has attracted the need for cooperation, for instance growing coffee and cotton in Buganda and Bunyoro, construction of health centres, establishing universities, secondary schools, other cultural institutions as well as sports programs.

On the health front, Ssabasajja Kabaka has strongly advocated for blood donation and this noble cause has strongly influenced subjects of other cultural institutions and as a result of these cooperation, this may ensure that the Uganda blood transfusion will have enough blood in their blood bank.

Bunyoro and Busoga kingdoms have also started both netball and football tournaments based on the Masaza. These tournaments will provide opportunities to the national teams such as Express FC, Vipers FC and other teams in the Uganda premier league to select good football players, who can both play for various football clubs as well as for the national team Uganda cranes.

Apart from those projects mentioned above cotton would require value addition such as establishing cotton ginneries to process cotton and get cotton for making yarn, cotton seed cake for cattle feeding and production of vegetable oil. Uganda is blessed with long stamp cotton which is the best in the world and therefore, should fetch a good market price.

Coffee will require machinery to process it for value addition and to fetch good market prices, these two products to mention but a few will provide permanent employment to Ugandans and provide enough foreign exchange to the national exchequer. It should be noted that Uganda’s coffee is regarded as one of the best blenders with other types of coffee from other countries.

I have no doubt in my mind that, if cultural leaders in the country embark aggressively on growing coffee and cotton, the production will certainly boost our contribution.

Cotton seed cake is also an export product which can fetch a lot of foreign exchange especially during the winter period in Europe, Britain and America.

Kingdoms and cultural institutions which President Museveni strongly fought for have resolved to work together especially in production of coffee and cotton etc, their challenges in growing these crops as well as others are the same and especially in reference to their cultural leadership appealing to their subjects to grow cotton and coffee.

I am sure a substantial contribution from the Shs31 trillion controlled by Mr. Odrek Rwabogo budgeted in the national budget would be highly appreciated and help a great deal to increase coffee and cotton production in the country, this would be a great boost to these kingdoms and cultural institutions in the effort to expand the country’s production throughout the country.