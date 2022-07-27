Physical planning is key in development of towns

Physical Planning is not only a function but also possibly the main element, under any land tenure system, which enables governments, different communities and individuals to determine in advance the direction and rate of progress of all land sector activities.

Although the physical planning process and practice instituted by the British colonialists and later adopted by the post-independence governments remain in place, the actual land use and urban development on the ground has little or no relevance at all.

Urban centres countrywide comprise a wide range of largely rural and informal neighbourhoods, also known as slums. Settlement patterns and land uses are completely mixed and sometimes it is difficult to separate the land uses, if both formal and informal activities, are included.

Physical planners in Uganda spend a lot of time on matters which are simply ancillary to physical planning. Since the forced departure of the British Expatriate Physical Planners in 1972, not much has been done in building a new direction in physical planning.

There has been no formulation of any major urban planning strategy with ideas and concepts evolving from our Physical Planners.

They have not had the time to explain to the general public or stake holders, the need for physical planning (sensitise the public) in the development of urban centres.

They have not undertaken any research or studies in order to provide a comprehensive physical planning service at national, regional and local levels.

To date, there is almost 100 percent dependency on foreign funding for any action to take place in the field of physical planning, for instance preparation of physical development plans for major urban centres and other related studies.

Given this dependency on foreign expertise and funding, physical planning in this country, has been and still is, seen as really an activity which is foreign to the people of Uganda

As of now, physical planners have not been able, according to the law, to prepare detailed plans (schemes) for the various physical development plans that have been prepared.

In practice, therefore, so soon as physical development plans of urban centres have been approved, the relevant physical planning committees must prepare detailed plans (schemes) in respect of any part / parts of the planning area these detailed plans (schemes) perform many closely related functions and will apply or promote the strategy of the physical development plans.

They provide a detailed basis for development control and also refine the broad development control guide lines of the physical development plans into precise information to developers by defining sites for particular land uses and by identifying standards and any other criteria.

Detailed plans (schemes) provide the basis for coordinating and to bring planning issues before the public and inform property / land owners and developers about their opportunities, restrictions and cost.

Once detailed plans (schemes) have been approved, then all subsequent development must conform to them. Any development or building plan approval will only be given by the physical planning committees if the proposed development or building construction do not in any way contravene any of the provisions contained in both the physical development plans and the respective detailed plans (schemes).

In the absence of any approved detailed plans (schemes), then all the development is nonconforming and is irregular. That is why urban centres are developing and growing in an unplanned manner.