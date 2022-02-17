There is need for physical planning for parish devt model

Paul Magimbi

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • We produce what is not fit for the external markets. Government should also learn to negotiate within international markets for local produce so that farmers may be able to get financial value from their produce.

Successful implementation of the Parish Development Model will require proper land use planning and the availability of ready markets, both local and international. 

