Religion could influence policies

Although the Constitution of Uganda establishes that there shall be no state religion, it provides for freedom of belonging and practicing any religion of one’s choice in a manner consistent with the Constitution.

Given the religious demographic of the country (about 96 percent of the population is affiliated with at least one of the mainstream religions), it would be foolhardy for any politician or political organisation to discount the power that religion plays in the political landscape of Uganda.

That delicate dance between politics and religion in Uganda can best be described as “strange bedfellows.”

As one of the religious leaders, I am inclined to think that it is politics that has stood to gain disproportionately from this relationship.

In spite of the obvious shrewdness of politics in translating any relationship into votes, I place the responsibility squarely at the feet of the religious leaders.

Even before Uganda became a nation, religion has played an indispensable role in human flourishing and continues to be at the forefront of human development, whether you are looking at education, healthcare, or socio-economic services.

One would then expect religion to have a big influence on Ugandan societal affairs. We have a political class today that is sensitive to the power that religion wields, which religious organisations can leverage for the proper and rightful functioning of religious activities in the country.

Unfortunately, we have gone after the low-hanging fruits. All one hears from religious leaders and organisations, when they interact with the government and politicians, is begging for cars, iron sheets, cows, farm implements, and the like, the provision of which makes them eternally indebted to the givers. This not only compromises them but also erodes their moral authority to hold people in public office accountable.

The prized asset that religion can make that is abiding and comprehensive is influencing and contributing to sound public policy using their religious-based values.

When policies are being shaped at the executive and legislative branches, religious organisations, through their think tanks, could have an input and influence, especially in areas that create a conducive environment for the well-functioning of religious activities.

In the United States, for example, individual parishes, pastors, bishops, and bishops’ conferences flood their senators and state representatives with phone calls and written positions when there is an impending bill of interest to religion, and which way they would want them to vote. This covers the whole array of issues whether it is immigration, education, healthcare, not-for-profits (NGOs), voting rights, religious freedom, etc.

This is the big pie that religious leaders through their organisations like the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, Uganda Joint Christian Council, Bishops Conferences and House of Bishops, Regional Religious bodies, etc. should be vying for constantly, not merely tokenism or only obsessing with issues of sexuality.