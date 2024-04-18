Religious organisations need no policy 

The entire debate around the national policy to regulate Religious and Faith Organizations (RFOs) has been largely misunderstood to be a law targeting only the “balokole” or the born again Christian sect. This has been the position of many since 2019 when Hon. John Baptist Nambeshe sought leave to introduce this Bill in Parliament. Far from it, RFOs encompass all religions in the country- both traditional and foreign, Christian or Islam, Hindu or “Mama Fina.”

What has come out clearly is that we don’t need this policy as a country and once implemented, it will go a long way in curtailing the freedom of worship as enshrined in the Constitution.

The four major objectives being advanced by the proponents of the law do not warrant a new policy to regulate RFOs. The existing laws are sufficient enough to streamline the operations of RFOs, but most importantly I find the Inter Religious Council (IRC) of Uganda sufficient enough to handle matters of faith.

On the issue of accountability, being a Muslim I will authoritatively submit on how money collected in the mosque is accounted for. Irrespective of divisions at the helm of Muslim leadership in the country, every mosque has a democratically elected committee and one of its mandates is providing accountability to the members of that particular mosque from time to time. Should issues of misappropriating funds come up, there is always an internal remedy. Most importantly, stealing of any kind is a crime in Uganda and the matter could easily end up in courts of law till justice is served.

In Islam, Zakat is properly spelled out on how it is given and how it is spent. Any Muslim who refuses to give Zakat or any Muslim cleric who misuses it is aware of the punishments that await him before Allah.

On a weekly basis, St. Francis chapel in Makerere University releases its weekly tithe collection for all to know and I believe this is normal practice in majority of the churches.

Without a doubt, I agree that there are fake ‘men of God’ who take money from their congregations for their own enrichment. This is very wrong and it is a crime. However, we don’t need a new law to prosecute these criminals. Obtaining money by false pretence is a crime even if it is by a ‘man of God.’ I am glad a number of criminals hiding behind religion across all RFOs have been nabbed and actually prosecuted.

Uganda didn’t need this policy to go after Alice Lakwena or Joseph Kony of the Lord’s Resistance Army. Despite the two claiming to be fighting holy wars, they were designated terrorists and pursued.

Majority of the RFOs do not require registration to operate. Actually where two or three are gathered God will be amidst them and that forms a church. Many mosques started out as simply two or three families converging to perform daily prayers and over time have evolved into mosques. All individual national bodies of RFOs clearly stipulate how a place of worship is established and how leadership is appointed or elected there. RFOs do not require registration for their sole purpose which is worship.

However, it is important to note that majority of these RFOs choose to venture into a number of undertakings, including business and philanthropy. Any RFO that chooses to do so should be allowed to register these extra activities in accordance with the laws governing companies, Trusteeships, or Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Any RFO found to be using the above as an avenue to launder money should be handled in accordance with the Anti money laundering Act and by the Financial Intelligence Authority.

RFOs have for so long contributed to the development of the societies where they are found. All over Uganda we have so many faith based schools and hospitals and a number of other developmental projects including skilling centres for youth. There is absolutely no evidence that a national policy on RFOs will foster this faith based development.

All these developmental projects belong to particular industries and sectors all having established laws streamlining them. A catholic school remains a school and should be regulated like any other school in Uganda.

RFOs also established the Inter Religious Council (IRC) to foster unity among Ugandans belonging to different religions and the IRC has done a commendable job thus far. Rather than push for a new law, strengthen the IRC to have its activities spread out all over Uganda.

In conclusion, the four primary objectives of the proposers of the national policy on RFOs do not warrant formulation of a new law. The existing laws in Uganda are enough to streamline religious activities in the country.

Implementing this new law will require a new regulatory body being set up with branches up to the district level. All this money should be used to strengthen the IRC so that it can better streamline issues of religion and faith in Uganda.