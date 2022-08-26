Resolve Uganda Airlines problems in private





Uganda Airline

The popular view is that the ongoing probe into Uganda Airlines on queries raised by the Auditor General is important in the war against corruption.

The House Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) is trying to use the probe to fix gaps in the management of Uganda Airlines. However, like any other organisation, Uganda Airlines is not run by angels but by human beings. The challenges highlighted by the Joel Ssenyonyi- committee are grave and required introspection.

As Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa already warned, discussing evidence in the media before the committee report is tabled and adopted offends rules of procedure.

The manner in which Cosase is conducting the probe is self-defeating. In any case, the rules of procedure allow closed-door meeting for sensitive organisations like Uganda Airlines. Certainly not every query requires a closed-door, but where the management requests to give evidence in camera, the MPs have a duty to listen and weigh the risks involved.

Undeniably, public inquiries are always good to explore since corruption hides in dark corners but it’s also an opportunity for political capital.

It’s self-defeating for Parliament to kill Uganda Airlines because some politicians want media attention. The Cosase leadership needs to appreciate the nature and sensitivity of the aviation industry in which the airline operates.

Uganda Airlines is like any other state enterprise where Ugandans have got high stakes and therefore should be subjected to any investigation whenever there is need.

However, an airline is different from other state enterprises in a number of ways and should be treated differently when such an investigation is ongoing.

The high competition in the airline market has given the passengers too many options. With almost no switching cost, customers are often very sensitive about service. It is just a click of a button to go and book a competitor’s flight once the service is unsatisfactory or badly packaged.

Therefore, to undress Uganda Airline on camera yet the same evidence can be sought behind closed-door, is baffling. The cost of irreparable reputational damage on Uganda Airlines brand is colossal sums.

Uganda Airlines is symbol of our national pride and a source of good international relations. It’s our embassy with wings, transporting culture, trade opportunities and goodwill around the world. The losses notwithstanding, the airline has a lot of economic importance.

Probe about an infant state enterprise with an international face or reputation to protect, should be done in a manner that considers the sensitivity and competitiveness of the industry.

World over airlines are having administrative challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic. These include frequent cancellation of flights causing inconveniences, expensive ticketing which is non-competitive, routing arrangements and partnerships which may account for massive losses of revenue and problematic human resources policies and practices.

Uganda Airlines just like any other airlines made loses for the first two years of about Shs267 billion and probably this issue of loss making may not change substantially in the next couple of years given the rise of fuel prices and other related challenges.

Also, this is not an isolated case, Kenya Airways reported a net loss of $130.5 million (Sh482.8b) for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and has been making loses for nine straight years without any profit. Besides Ethiopian Airlines (which is not managed by the government), other airlines in Africa are making losing and surviving on government bailouts.

As Ugandans, we need to rally behind our national pride. This airline is there to spur economic growth, facilitate tourism, agro processing, and trade and provide employment. We can all be part of this exciting journey by either buying a ticket or referring travellers to it.