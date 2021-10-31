Six years without Sophia, we miss her so very much

Missing. Sophia

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Sophia, bright and ambitious, a doctor to be, came to Uganda late August, 2015 to work at Lubaga hospital as a medical intern.  A midwife who worked with her often at the maternity ward, told me: ‘Sophia is a born doctor’. 

Thursday October 28 2021: An unremarkable day for most readers. For my family this date confronts us mercilessly with the harsh and naked fact that we have now lived six years without Sophia, our firstborn child, only daughter and sister.

