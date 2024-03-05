Nation building: Skilling girls crucial to achieving national agenda

In the landscape of national development, a crucial yet often undervalued element is the empowerment of girls through targeted education and skills training.

Across Uganda, organisations such as the Smart Girls Foundation Uganda are instrumental in bridging the gap between potential and achievement.

By providing girls with essential skills, from computer literacy to technical expertise, such initiatives are not simply facilitating access to economic opportunities; they are cultivating a culture of self-reliance and independence among young women. This is particularly vital for girls from underprivileged backgrounds, who have faced obstacles in accessing quality education and viable employment opportunities.

Historically, societal norms have constrained these individuals, often leading to early marriage and the vulnerabilities associated with becoming single mothers without a stable support system. However, entities such as ours are altering these narratives by offering young women the necessary tools to excel in the modern economy, encompassing diverse fields such as mechanical engineering and computer applications, areas traditionally dominated by males.

The impact of these programs is significant and multifaceted. Graduates are not merely overcoming barriers; they are reshaping societal perceptions and inspiring a future generation through their success stories, highlighting the transformative power of education and determination.

Despite the progress, the path to complete empowerment is riddled with challenges, including financial limitations, ingrained societal norms, and logistical difficulties.

The narratives of our graduates, who have moved from despair to hope, amplify the significant impact of our initiatives. Investing in the education of girls today is a direct investment in the future of our nation. It represents a shared responsibility to support the girl child through various means, including financial contributions, mentorship, and advocacy, to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

Our recent milestone of graduating 156 young individuals, primarily women, with certifications in Computer Applications and vocational skills with support from MTN Uganda, underscores the broad and tangible benefits of these programs. Beyond equipping participants with technical skills, these initiatives instill confidence and resilience, essential for navigating today’s competitive job market.

Given Uganda’s pressing youth unemployment issue, with youth unemployment exceeding the national average (and worse in females), addressing this challenge is critical for sustainable development. With a significant portion of the population under 30, it is imperative to empower young women through education and vocational training, unlocking their potential and fueling economic growth.

It is essential for the government, the private sector, and all stakeholders to enhance efforts to support women, recognizing the barriers they face in accessing government programs and opportunities.

The government, in partnership with organisations like the Smart Girls Foundation, is positioned to develop targeted programs that cater specifically to the needs of women and girls. Empowering girls extends beyond individual transformation—it is about shaping the future of our nation.

Let us collectively commit to a future where every girl has the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to our collective well-being. Empowering girls transcends moral obligations—it is a strategic investment in the future of Uganda.