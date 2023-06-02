So, Mr Yoweri Museveni Sir, what is the state of the nation?

Mr Museveni will this month address the people of Uganda for four times. He is expected to speak directly to the people of Uganda today (Uganda Martyrs Day), Heroes Day, State of the Nation Address and Presentation of the National Budget. During those national addresses, Mr Museveni has an opportunity to make some policy outlays.

With the nature of his office (and his personality), Mr Museveni can make policy proposals and projections anywhere and anytime. Of recent, he has been issuing Executive Orders (as another instrument of policy outlay). A Budget Speech is an instrument of policy direction and guidance. Then there is also the State Of the Nation Address (SOTNA).

Well, even after dismissing our ideas on how Mr Museveni runs his thing, tozali na motuna (we have a question): Mr Yoweri Museveni Sir, what is the fate (state) of the nation?



****************

Since the conclusion of the 2021 General Elections, there has been a marked increase in the vertical community consciousness. And high sense of cynicism about anything associated with or related to the state. Deaths of state actors have been turned into events of celebration by a section of the population that looks at the state as an adversary.

Then there are gun killings. Although the killings may be viewed as random, the apprehension of the population is palpable. Where one would be advised against politicising the gun killings, one would still remain wondering why the killings now?

The government is expected to prevent such killings. If the government fails on the prevention front, it is under obligation to pursue the killers and bring them to the justice. Ugandans no longer have emotive issues around which they can rally for national consciousness. It is now survival. And with the dynamics of survival, it is unlikely that Ugandans would want to be associated with armed rebellion.



***************

Enter Lt Col Emmanuel Katabazi, the deputy director general of Internal Security Organisation (ISO). In what was viewed by many observers as an exaggeration, he told security officers that two governments in the region will be removed. From his privileged position, one is most likely going to believe him than me. The Daily Monitor headline for this story was tempting for readers like me.

However, even the editorial management at the Monitor seems to have known that this was just a loose remark with no actionable value. That’s why they ran his speech verbatim (otherwise Emmanuel Katabazi’s rank and office was enough authority).

When I read what Daily Monitor published as the verbatim speech, I must confess I was disappointed. The deputy director was even telling his officers to be violent and slap political leaders. I was done. How can a leader at national level be loose on a matter that involves the sovereign of another country (worse a country in the neighbourhood)? Dear reader, I am planning to go to the ISO headquarters (I don’t know where their offices are) and protest over these remarks.

Our DR Congo government is safe. What I know is that DR Congo will hold presidential elections in December this year. And to the best of my knowledge, the national budget captures expenditure on activities related to the management of elections. And President Felix Antoine Tshilombo wa Tshisekedi retains the highest chance of winning the elections.



**************

By the end of the weekend, the true facts of the Somali incident will have been revealed. Those who revelled in what was thought to be a very big human loss to the UPDF, will be grovelling in shame. Which is why we ask again: what’s the ‘fate’ of our nation?