Starving prisoners is a clear violation of human rights

The use of starvation as a weapon of war or as a means of punishing prisoners is a tactic that has been used throughout history. During World War II, for example, prisoners in Nazi concentration camps were routinely subjected to starvation as a form of torture and punishment. More recently, there have been reports of starvation being used as a weapon of war in places like Yemen and Syria.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966, recognises the right to food as a basic human right. The Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, which was adopted by the UN in 1984, specifically prohibits the use of starvation or denial of food as a means of punishment or coercion.

These international treaties recognise that all individuals, including prisoners, have the right to be treated with dignity and respect for their human rights. As such, the reports of prisoners being denied food and healthcare in a Ugandan prison are deeply concerning and must be addressed immediately.

At the national level, the laws of Uganda prohibit the use of starvation, with Article 24 of the Constitution guaranteeing the right to adequate food and the right to freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. The Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act enacted in Uganda in 2012 with the primary objective of giving effect to the prohibition of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment as provided for in the Constitution of Uganda and international human rights treaties to which Uganda is a party.

While the government of Uganda has been accused of orchestrating torture against political prisoners, the use of starvation is not common. What makes it worse is that this was in civilian detention facilities, and not in military safe houses.

Images which have come out of prisoners released from a Gulu prison have raised serious concerns about the treatment of individuals who are being held in detention. Unspecified groups of young people, who are suspected of crimes related to livestock rustling, were shared through social media by local leaders, and they appear to have been denied food and healthcare for an extended period.



These images are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about the conditions in which prisoners are being held. It is unacceptable for anyone, regardless of the alleged crime they have committed, to be denied necessities such as food and medical care.

International norms and treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, prohibit the use of starvation or denial of food as a means of punishment or coercion. These treaties recognise that prisoners must be treated with dignity and respect for their human rights, and that they must be provided with adequate food, water, and medical care.

We demand the immediate release of all people incarcerated in prisons outside of Karamoja and the provision of food and medical care to all individuals who are being held in detention. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the basic human rights of all individuals are respected and protected, even in the context of criminal investigations and trials.