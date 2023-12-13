The Global Refugee Forum is a moment of unity

In my engagements with refugees across settlements and in Kampala, I’m privileged to encounter stories of unyielding resilience and boundless hope. Each story, unique in its own way, resonates with a profound sense of strength and determination.

Adrien Malemo‘s journey stands as a testament to human determination.



Despite the devastating loss of everything, including his thriving agro-business in the DR Congo, he arrived in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in 2018. His story defies the narrative that refugees must rely solely on humanitarian aid. He established Malemo Food Company, focusing on milling cereals and supplying affordable food to both the settlement and host communities. His business employs both refugees and nationals.

Equally inspiring is Joyce Napesa’s story, a widow who tragically lost her husband in South Sudan, and sought refuge in Uganda in 2013, arriving with her five children. In the bustling streets of Kampala, Joyce tirelessly works to sustain her family. Her narrative challenges many, yet her resilience in embracing self-reliance shines brightly. As a Community Extension Worker, she shares her story to uplift and empower fellow refugee women.

These impactful experiences, and many more, gain even greater significance this week as the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) unfolds in Geneva, Switzerland, from December 13 to 15.

The GRF is a moment of unity, gathering global stakeholders in the refugee response to demonstrate a collective will to take action and find lasting solutions amidst the challenges posed by record levels of forced displacement.

There are 36.4m refugees worldwide, out of a total displaced population of a staggering 114 million. Yet, every refugee is a symptom of our collective failure to ensure peace and security!

As of November 2023, Uganda is home to 1,564,146 forcibly displaced persons, across 13 settlements, including Kampala. Each refugee carries a unique story and a shared hope for a dignified life in Uganda, with dreams of returning to safer home countries.

The GRF serves as a rallying point for international solidarity with countries hosting large refugee populations. It works towards resolving protracted refugee situations.

To rise to the many challenges of forced displacement requires a recognition of the mutual benefits of collective action and shared responsibility. Countries like Uganda, hosting large numbers of refugees over a protracted period, are providing a global public good and need international solidarity to maintain this action.

At the GRF, a diverse coalition including states, private sector actors, charities, NGOs, grassroots organisations, universities, faith groups and students – in alliance with, and guided by, refugees themselves – are all invited to make transformational pledges and contributions.

These pledges could encompass financial, material, or technical assistance for forcibly- displaced persons and their hosts; opportunities for resettlement and complementary pathways to third countries; measures to address root causes, prevent conflict, and build peace in countries of origin; and various initiatives, (policies, practices and research) promoting refugees’ inclusion and protection. Organisations are encouraged to pledge individually or in collaborative efforts.

Uganda, along with refugees through their Refugee Engagement Forum (REF), will present pledges centered on livelihoods and resilience, climate action, durable solutions, localising responses, and transitioning of facilities serving refugees to Government management.

The pledges strive to ensure all refugee children access education; mitigate the impact of climate change; enable refugees to contribute to new societies through labor mobility; integrate them in national systems so they contribute to host countries’ economies, fostering benefits for all; and empower refugees to become agents of peace.

Refugees seek opportunities, not handouts, to build their own futures. The GRF is an invaluable opportunity to provide the large-scale support they need to thrive.

As Napesa perseveres in her daily hustle in Kampala, her wish is for the GRF to spotlight self-reliance for refugees, especially women and girls who are at heightened risk of abuse.

In Kyangwali, Malemo endeavors in his cereal mill hoping the GRF will put focus on agriculture to bolster food security.