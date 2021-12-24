This week, let’s let loose but be sensible about it

Joy to the world! That’s a refrain you are very likely to hear this week – perhaps more as a wish for things to be that way. Consistent with the last two years, there is a surge in Covid-19 cases, which means there is little joy in the world.

For most, the traditional urban–rural migrations to celebrate with the older folks and show exhibit socioeconomic upshift won’t be happening. There isn’t much money from a year of little economic activity, the fear of Omicron and a long, school-fees January just down the line.

I have had, over the last two week, the privilege of spending time in two of Uganda’s new cities. Few things separate them from Kampala – which is a good thing but it is also a bad thing. It is great to also be visiting during what is supposed to be the busiest season of the year, to see how they handle the volume of people streaming through the streams as they make last minute dashes for deals.

When you think of Kampala, rarely do the words order, cleanliness, and beauty spring to mind. You are more likely to think life, hustle and bustle, dust and chaos, and of course, party.

It is really no different to how Masaka and Mbarara present themselves. The difference is that there are new roads getting constructed in Masaka, which will work well for the enduring business spirit of its residents – but for a short time. Eventually, you sense that its outskirts will be no different from Kampala, where urban housing and planning are only but words.

All of this gets worse in December, when everyone is on the road at the same time. It is different this season – for obvious reasons – but it gets you thinking if there has been a missed opportunity with these new cities. Kampala is obviously a gone case and beyond redemption. There’s no way out of the open sewers, numbing traffic, garbage and pollution. Which is why getting away as often as one possibly can, makes all the sense. But away to what? How much difference would green spaces in Gulu, Mbarara, Fort Portal cities make? Imagine the sorts of reviews that photos of urbanite revelers in knockdown Dior and low-cost shades picnicking with their village folks would get from the internet.

There has got to be something different that cities outside the capital can give – both as an attraction and relief from that Kampala gives. Fort Portal, for all is splendor, still relies on weather patterns – over which nobody has any level of control – for its prime attractions. Consequently, the thousands of millennials and Gen Zs who couldn’t be bothered to go back to wherever their villages are over this season have nowhere that’s different from whatever it is that they have been experiencing.

Ergo, they have to contend with questions from their overbearing aunties about when they are getting married or account for all the money they are alleged to be making in Kampala. Never mind, most have spent the last few years in survivalist activities, don’t have any savings to their names and couldn’t care much for marriage. They need an escape from the socioeconomic stresses in the city and at home – which all of these sprouting towns are not offering because they are modelled on Kampala.

Which brings us to the mental health pressures that the last 20 months have had on most of us. There is something, near-profound, about the end of something and the start of another – even if it is simply imagined or hoped for. So, these last few days should be – at least psychologically – the best of our year. The temptation to let our guard down is high but we must not give in especially as the Omicron variant seems to be on the upsurge.

We must take care of each other both at home or wherever it is that we shall be celebrating and holidaying from. That doesn’t just involve Covid-19 safety precautions, but it also covers our conduct on the road. There is no need for speed or for us to drive under the influence. The roads are busier than usual but without the customary alertness – so we must exercise caution and not be a danger to ourselves and to others. Happy holidays and take good care of you and yours!

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.

@Rukwengye