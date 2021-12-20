Prime

Sharp rise in Covid cases raises alarm

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The State Minister for Primary Healthcare Ms Margaret Muhanga says the surge is driven primarily by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. 

Plans to fully reopen the economy remain on track despite a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, a minister said yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.