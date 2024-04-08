Timely solution to EA’s refugee crisis

In the face of uncertainty surrounding the future of Kenya’s biggest refugee camps, a transformative approach emerges - turning refugee camps into semi-autonomous cities that offer refugees a second chance at a more dignified life.

Last week marked three years since the Kenyan government gave the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) two weeks to decide the fate of Kenya’s largest refugee camps -Dadaab and Kakuma, citing threats of insecurity from terrorist group al-Shabab, that allegedly uses it as a recruitment ground for terrorist attacks.

Last year, the Kenyan government and UNHCR announced a plan that could transform the lives of more than 600,000 refugees in an effort to convert refugee camps into urban settlements in what was termed as the Shirika Plan. The idea was to depart from traditional camp model and create an immediate solution that would open the door to fuller economic integration of refugees.

But to date, the Shirika Plan remains just a plan. Its fate remains tied to the elusive promise of donor funding.

Meanwhile in Dadaab, the situation continues to worsen with the new influx of Somalis refugees. The camp, established in 1990 as a temporary haven, now houses more than 364,401 refugees. Inside, humanitarian conditions are deteriorating.

In light of the above, it is time to think bigger about Kenya’s and East Africa’s refugee crisis. Successful implementation of the Shirika Plan must begin with a mindset change that requires us to part with the wrong idea that the refugee crisis is temporary. The Dadaab complex houses families that have spent two generations as refugees. We must treat Dadaab and Kakuma like a protracted refugee crisis and explore alternative approaches aimed at generating immediate improvements for refugees’ living conditions. One such approach is the charter cities model, an innovative concept premised on building new cities known as charter cities. These are new urban developments granted special jurisdiction to create their own governance systems. Their key aim is to improve governance through deep regulatory and administrative reforms. Although not entirely new, the charter cities model seems to be the best policy tool to address Kenya’s integration problem as it presents both a pathway to sustainable development while at the same time responding to the immediate needs of refugees. It offers a solution that aims to provide refugees with a place of safety, increased freedom of movement, additional opportunities for self-reliance and an assistance network.

Charter cities draw inspiration from several existing models that have been successfully implemented around the world. Their common feature is their ability to demonstrate how localised governance can be used to transform poverty-stricken places into world-class cities within two or three generations.

When created, Kenya’s refugee charter city would be governed by a coalition of partners led by the UNHCR in a coordinating role, the national government, city developers, investors, refugees and local community leaders.

The initial investment in setting up the city would largely come from the funds that UNCHR and the Kenyan government have allocated for refugee integration. These funds would then be supplemented by the growing tax revenues from businesses operating in the city, with the goal of reaching financial sustainability of the city.

The refugee charter city must, therefore, offer refugees the freedom to work, start businesses, engage in entrepreneurial activity, invent and create in the formal economy of Kenya.

If Kenya’s Shirika Plan is effectively implemented, it has the potential to establish a worldwide model for refugee management, emphasising refugee integration over encampment.