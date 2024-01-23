Treat artisanal and small scale miners as stakeholders

Coming to about 40 years now since Kilembe Mines went into a coma and the efforts to revive it hitting snag after snag; artisanal and small-scale miners have been the ones propping whatever mining activity there is in Uganda. The distinction between treating artisanal and small-scale miners as policy targets versus recognising them as stakeholders is crucial in addressing the challenges associated with artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM). Its nature as a largely ignored and undercapitalised sector in Uganda has set so many challenges to it. It is often associated with environmental degradation, health risks, and social conflicts.

Authorities have historically responded to these issues by treating artisanal miners as policy targets, focusing on regulating and formalising their activities to mitigate negative impacts. Nevertheless, this approach has proven insufficient and quite often counterproductive.

Treating artisanal miners as policy targets implies viewing them as objects of government intervention rather than active participants in the policymaking process. This top-down approach typically involves the imposition of strict regulations, licensing requirements, and penalties for noncompliance. While the intention behind such policies may be to improve environmental and social standards, they often fail to consider the unique circumstances and needs of artisanal miners.

Now, when authorities treat artisanal and small-scale miners as policy targets, they tend to disregard the critical role that these miners play in the growth of local economies and communities.

By neglecting this reality, high-handed policies aimed at formalizing or regulating ASM activities eventually exacerbate poverty and inequality. Additionally, top-down approaches rarely address the root causes of environmentally harmful practices in ASM, such as the lack of access to technology, finance, and technical assistance.

The bottom-up approach that recognises artisanal and small-scale miners as stakeholders worthy of recognition entails involving them in the policymaking process and acknowledging their rights and interests. This approach emphasizes collaboration and partnership between governments, civil society organizations, private sector actors, and artisanal miners themselves.

Rather than imposing rigid regulations, stakeholder engagement encourages the development of practical solutions that balance economic, social, and environmental concerns. Policy approaches that view ASMs as a problem to contain eventually fuel conflict and stagnate the growth of the mining sector.

Universally, the one key advantage of stakeholder recognition is that it bestows a sense of ownership amongst the recognised; in this case, the artisanal and small-scale miners. This makes them more likely to adhere to agreed-upon standards and best practices. When miners are involved in decision-making processes, they can provide valuable insights into local conditions and suggest tailored solutions that work best for their specific contexts.

Furthermore, collaborative approaches promoted through stakeholder recognition and engagement help unlock financial and technological resources, enabling miners to adopt cleaner and safer methods.

Rallying this sector to confront the challenges of undercapitalisation is an easier way to make them comply as opposed to stakeholder recognition and also paves the way for innovative models like cooperatives, producer associations, and community-based mines.

These structures not only promote better management practices but also contribute to social cohesion and community development. By empowering miners through training, capacity building, and support services, they become better equipped to address environmental and social challenges while improving their livelihoods.

For a long while now, treating artisanal miners as policy targets has proved insufficient in addressing the complex issues surrounding ASM. Instead, recognising them as stakeholders worthy of recognition will offer a more promising path forward.

Collaborative approaches prioritise the participation of artisanal miners in policymaking, leading to context-specific solutions that reconcile economic, social, and environmental objectives. By valuing the contributions of artisanal and small-scale miners and supporting their development, the government will create an enabling environment for sustainable and responsible mining practices that benefit both the local people and the favoured large-scale miners.

Mr Kenneth Asiimwe is a Consultant on Mining and Mineral Sourcing Operations