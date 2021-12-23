UPDF presence in Congo good for EAC

This December the media was awash with stories of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This should be commended as efforts of UPDF in its mission to keep peace and stability in the region.

Leaders of both countries have been closely engaged in talks over the deployment, joint road construction projects. During the 41st Meeting of the Ordinary Council of Ministers of East African Community which was held in Arusha, the First Deputy Prime minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs in Uganda, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga recommended to the ministers to admit the DRC in the regional bloc. That same day of the attack launch, Gen Wilson Mbadi, Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF and his DRC counterpart Gen Célestin Mbala Munsense signed an agreement for the joint air and artillery strikes.

East African Community Presidents over the three years President Tshisekedi has been in office, have worked together on the current deployment of Ugandan troops in Congolese territory. But before that, President Museveni worked closely on the joint 223km road under construction that runs from Kasese to Congolese towns like Beni. Tshisekedi has played an active role in the Angola-led mediation efforts between Museveni and Kagame. To many, Congo trying to make peace between the two countries was a dramatic reversal of events after years of the two using the country as an arena to test their artillery and fight out their squabbles.

Uganda took part in the first Congo war to oust Mobutu Sese Seko in a joint effort with Rwanda in 1996. After Mobutu’s toppling, the two countries fell out with his successor Laurent Kabila and as the war dragged on, Rwanda and Uganda fell out leading to a brutal clash on Congolese soil in what was named the Second Congo War.

In the 2000s, the Ugandan army fighting in the trenches of DRC did not have the sophisticated airpower it is applying to rout ADF militants.

When the M23 wreaked havoc in eastern DRC in 2012, Uganda was strongly accused of backing the group and there was notable evidence of their backing. Therefore, some analysts read the RDF statement with apprehension given the looming incursion by the Ugandan army at the time.

Since the beginning of the first Congo war in 1996, the two countries had been able to maintain the pretence that they were involved in the Congo out of domestic security concerns even when this illusion became difficult to maintain- Why were their troops stationed 300 miles from their borders?

To many, the battle in one of the region’s main hubs of the diamond trade was the final proof that the two countries were really just seeking self-enrichment. Eastern Congo is a haven of militants and armed groups who have roamed the area for decades. Provinces like Ituri and North Kivu are mineral rich, which makes a dangerous combination where the groups are able used to use mineral trade to finance their operations. The ever present armed groups are said to be the reason the Congolese national army is unable to exert dominion over the area, making it an everlasting security concern

The main market for Uganda eggs is DR Congo. During the rainy season, the markets suffer due to the poor state of the roads there. I, therefore, understood and supported the move to spend our taxes on some key roads in eastern DRC.

Resist the temptation of judging the EAC’s fortunes on today’s woes. Long term, DRC is likely to be a game-changer for Uganda and EAC.

As one of the fastest growing regional economic blocs in the world, the EAC is widening and deepening co-operation among the partner states in various key spheres for their mutual benefit. These spheres include political, economic and social.

UPDF presence in DR Congo in pursuit of ADF should be commended. Partner states should provide all necessary measures to allow smooth operation take place so that the region enjoys entire peace and stability to spur regional trade and integration.