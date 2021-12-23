Prime

Miracles of 2021, as the old year passes

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

The discussion in Uganda and Africa in 2022 will be people, food and natural resources.

The young republic will turn 60 next October. Soon 50 million people will live inside its borders, four times the population 40 years ago. These 50 million people live in a unitary republic albeit one with shades of its patrimonial past (alongside kings and chiefs from the ancient communities in Uganda written into its Constitution). The Republic of Uganda has a unicameral legislature, 529 Members of Parliament, a unified Judiciary with three superior courts. The capital Kampala is a special administrative unit with special provisions in its constitution. The official language is English, 60 or more languages are spoken inside Uganda. The largest tribe, the Baganda of central Uganda are about 17 per cent of the country’s population, the largest regional bloc comprises of the western-south western block followed by eastern Uganda. Northern Uganda compensates in territory what it doesn’t have in population.

