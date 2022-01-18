We need to support teenage mothers

Augustine Bahemuka


By  AUGUSTINE BAHEMUKA

What you need to know:

  • I find it unfair and unjust to condemn teenage mothers with little or no consideration of the men responsible. Where are they? Who are they?

We are into the second week of school re-opening after an unenviable protracted closure as a measure to curb spread of Covid-19.

