What are the next steps post COP26? 

Ms Rebecca Goodman, is the outgoing ABCG Director

By  Guest Columnists

What you need to know:

We will continue to draw attention to the deforestation commitment, climate finance developments, and other COP26 outcomes.

COP26 can be viewed as a partial victory at the top-level and comparatively more successful, in terms of some of the one-off accomplishments from the first week of the Summit that impact African biodiversity objectives. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.