What school resumption means for a 25-year-old living with parents

Author: Angela Luyiga. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Three weeks from the time President Museveni permitted a full reopening of the economy, some Ugandans have sustainably not fallen prey to the social sloganeering urging a massive return to a fun-packed life.

After nearly two years of a Covid-19 forced schools' lockdown in Uganda, it was quite relieving for parents and students as the latter finally returned to school on January 10. Indeed, it was a long due decision that also stirred bitter-sweet sentiments for the rest of us.

