Voluntary NSSF membership is good news

Author: Augustine Bahemuka. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AUGUSTINE BAHEMUKA

What you need to know:

  • The underpinning concept of financial inclusion is extending financial services and products to the most vulnerable. 

Crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic are immensely destructive, but may also have upsides.  The impact of this pandemic is still evident across nearly all sectors and spheres of society, although it is mixed and multi-layered. 

