International Men’s Day has been commemorated globally annually on November 19 for at least the last five years by both men and women of goodwill. This year in Uganda, it was commemorated on November 30, five days after the launch of the 16days of activism against Gender Based Violence.

While not yet recognised as an official day by the United Nations, the day is celebrated around the world to bring out the positive value men bring to the World, their families, and communities. This year’s Global theme is “Zero Male Suicide” calling for collaborative efforts towards stopping male suicide.

In 2020, the number of people living with anxiety and depressive disorders rose significantly because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many people also experience stigma, discrimination, and violations of human rights. In most African Societies, mental health remains a topic shrouded in silence and stigma, particularly among men. Traditional gender norms often emphasize stoicism and emotional restraint for men, leading them to suppress their emotions and avoid seeking help when facing mental health challenges. This societal pressure not only hinders their ability to cope with issues but also perpetuates the notion that mental health concerns are a sign of weakness.

So many other issues can be attributed to as the cause for suicide in men, including the existing stigma surrounding mental health disorders, poverty, poor education, and other social determinants that exacerbate mental health conditions and make treatment more difficult. This is further worsened by the inadequate mental health services provided, especially in rural areas.

The reluctance of men to seek mental health services has severe consequences. When men suffer silently, it creates a ripple effect that impacts their relationships, productivity, and overall well-being.

Many men resort to alcohol and other harmful coping mechanisms as a way to cope with emotional pain or societal pressures, leading to a vicious cycle of addiction and mental health deterioration. Addressing the underlying mental health concerns is crucial to breaking free from this cycle and fostering healthier coping mechanisms.

In 2019, Oxfam in Uganda conducted a study in West Nile selected districts of Yumbe and Arua both within the refugee and host communities, on assessing alcoholism and drug abuse effects on GBV, which revealed dire consequences of these to abusers, including but not limited to increasing domestic violence, depression, family break ups and attempts to commit suicide especially among men and with some people ending up committing suicide.

Addressing these challenges requires individuals to take collective action at all levels to prevent and mitigate suicide among men. These include increased investment in mental health, raising awareness at different levels, conducting research on the contributing factors to committing suicide and how these can be mitigated, public education to reduce stigma, especially among men and policy reforms. It is also crucial to take an integrated approach that addresses social determinants of mental health, like poverty and education.

All individuals must visit a counselor or counselling psychologist at least twice a year, even when everything looks normal.

Suicide among men can be stopped by addressing mental health and related causes. We all can contribute to zero male suicide.



Authored by Mr Wilson Senyonyi, Gender and Protection Coordinator / Oxfam in Uganda