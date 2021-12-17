Prime

Where does the buck of anti-corruption stop?

Augustine Bahemuka


By  AUGUSTINE BAHEMUKA

What you need to know:

As a country, we commemorated Anti-Corruption week which included activities to raise awareness among the masses against the vice of stealing public funds and its impact on our economy and public service delivery

Bishop Fulton Sheen was an eloquent and inspirational Catholic preacher whose writings are still as relevant today they were in the 19th Century. “Speak of evil in its true terms” he writes, “and you rob it of half its seductiveness”. We could then boldly refer to corruption as theft and all corrupt people – thieves. There is no doubt that corruption is such a critical social problem that has bedeviled our society. However, it also seems that the more we speak about it, the more it thrives! Could it be because of the terminologies that are usually used in relation to corruption – embezzlement, misappropriation, mismanagement, bribery? The common denominator for all these corruption jargons is stealing. Period.

