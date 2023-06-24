Why Bobi Wine’s condolence money will always be little

Recently, I watched a video clip on the internet where one of the top religious leaders in the city was condemning NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, for giving less than what was expected of him as condolence at the burial of former MP Kato Lubwama.

The man of God went ahead to inform his flock that political leaders on government payroll are expected to give more in such times and that it was a shame that they show up at funerals, give long speeches but give little or no money.

May be the religious leader’s speech was inspired by the fact that his congregants are expected to give the church a standard fee – tithe. However, it is entirely different when it comes to humanity, morality, and expressing sympathy to a loved one who is grieving. Condolence means an expression of sympathy, especially on the occasion of the death of a person’s relative or close friend.

It is not compulsory that one should give condolence in terms of money, neither is it a requisition of tradition.

In ancient times, people would give food, backcloth, stones, drinks, or firewood as a way of contributing to burial expenses. And in accordance with our norms, the chief mourner would announce the contributions, but never quantify.

Some people even chose to give condolence by way of contributing hard labour during the funeral ceremonies.

However, in recent times, because money is not scarce as in the old times, and people may not be available in time to do as much as they would wish to, the choice to send or contribute money has somehow become common practice.

Even then, if people choose to give monetary condolence to the bereaved, it is not a requirement that it shouldn’t be below a certain amount.

One can still attend the funeral without giving any monetary contribution as the cost of attendance is equally condolence. It’s rather a scrounger’s belief and mentality to accuse one of not giving more than they are able to give.

This is not a discouragement to people for not giving condolence in terms of money. As a matter of fact, everyone is encouraged to stand with the bereaved financially, but it shouldn’t be a crime if one gives less than what society expects of them.

This has reminded me of political leaders who were pushed out of leadership positions for allegedly not showing up for every burial, and not contributing generously, or rather according to their income as their voters expect.

It is sad that we have reduced our legislators to professional mourners.

Let me remind our people that the major reason why we vote people into office is for them to take part in passing laws for good governance, scrutinise government policy, and monitor the implementation of government programmes, among others. We do not elect them to contribute condolences and attend funerals in all the parishes in a constituency.

Leaders like Bobi Wine who have their hearts out for serving the community, and indeed do this for so many people in a row, may not be able to give as much as people expect.

Moving forward, the expectation that leaders must give hefty sums of money towards condolences should stop. It is rather imprudent to reduce respectable people in society to low lives because of their inability to fulfil societal expectations in terms of condolences.