Raped: Social media is not a place for redress

The internet has in recent days been flooded with rape allegations, which are not backed by any official reports to the police. This has caused a lot of concern for the public that is confused as to whether the allegations were true or not, or if the internet is the right forum for redress.

Rape is one of the most commonly reported crimes all over the world. It is a crime under both international and national law, although it is still primarily prosecuted before domestic courts.

In Uganda, one in three women are victims or survivors of sexual violence and one in six men are survivors/victims of rape and assault.

The territorial police in Kampala Metropolitan and Naggalama Division in April arrested and charged a man in Katosi village who allegedly created a fake Facebook account that he used to lure female job seekers whom he allegedly raped. A 24-year-old midwife from Kireka was among his alleged victims.

Last week, 45-year-old Nabulya was allegedly raped and killed in Kisosonkole Zone, Upper Estate Parish in Kampala. Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said there were indeed signs that she was sexually abused before she was killed.

Rape crimes in Uganda is alarming, regardless of the existence of harsh laws and regulations. Article 123 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 120 provides for a definition of rape, stating that any person who has unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman or girl without her consent has committed rape.

The biggest controversy about this law is the concept of consent, to consent is to waive a right and relieve another person of a correlative duty.

This is where most victims on social media are dismissed, as it is presumed by the ‘internet judges’ that once a woman wilfully takes herself to a man’s house, or accepts gifts and money from them for a while, they have no right to say no to a demand for sexual intercourse.

Marital rape to date, regardless of the law and regulations of police, remains one of the leading forms of violence against women. As it is perpetuated by patriarchal notions, cultural and religious dictates portray a good wife as one who submits to all her husband’s needs at all times without hesitation in any way.

The strong advocacy from mainly women rights activists for the inclusion of the offence of marital rape has since fallen on a deaf ear. It is still controversial as to whether married women in Uganda can be raped.

Rape has become a big concern in Uganda, everyone can be a perpetrator or victim of rape, but the biggest concern should be whether people are reporting the crime to the rightful offices.

Victims of the vice are often quick to run to social media to make allegations, which opens the door to the public to decide and determine the matter in accordance with their knowledge of what rape is and what rape is not. This has rather sent most victims into deeper pits of depression, shame, anxiety, and demoralisation yet without the justice needed.

According to the law in Uganda, any person whose right has been infringed on should report the allegation to a police station in the area where the crime has occurred as soon as possible.

All victims of rape should choose to report the allegations to the police, and not social media as this even increases the chances of tampering with evidence.