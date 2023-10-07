Why it’s time to drill Uganda’s oil

Uganda stands at the cusp of a new dawn, poised to unlock the potential of our oil resources and chart a course toward economic growth.

Recent reports from the French newspaper, Le Monde, spotlight several Western NGOs, including names like Sea Shepherd France and Stop Eacop.

They’ve taken legal shots at Total Energies over the Ugandan oil project, specifically targeting the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop).

Having faced defeat in French courts, these NGOs have shifted gears, launching what seems to be baseless criminal complaints.

These organisations often draw parallels between themselves and monumental movements like the American civil rights struggle, or the Suffragette movement.

But the stark difference is evident: the integrity of means. While the two mentioned movements held truth at their core, we, in Uganda, are well-aware of the misleading narratives spun against Eacop.

For instance, erroneous claims suggest the pipeline trespasses Lake Victoria, or crosses 230 rivers. Absurdities also include speculations about the pipeline endangering hippos or a single leak jeopardising the water sources of 40 million people.

What’s astonishing is that even reputed Western NGOs, like Human Rights Watch, have jumped onto this bandwagon of exaggeration. The claim that Eacop’s emissions would surpass those of the entire continent of Australia is not just far-fetched but borders on the comical.

The fact is Australia consumes more than one million barrels of oil per day, and its consumption of coal is millions of tonnes per day, while Eacop will simply transport 200,000 barrels of oil per day.

The audacity of Western NGOs expressing exaggerated concerns over a project that promises significant benefits to Uganda and Tanzania is, quite frankly, laughable.

Let’s take a reality check: 100 percent of France enjoys the luxury of electricity and clean cooking, largely thanks to its consumption of a staggering 1.7 million barrels of oil daily. That’s 11 times more than what Eacop would produce. Europe devours nearly 40 million tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) every quarter, while Eacop aims to provide a mere hundred thousand tonnes annually.

This begs the question: Why are these NGOs so vehemently against Ugandans accessing even a modest amount of clean cooking gas? While France consumes such vast oil resources, a French prosecutor finds the time to probe Uganda’s modest oil aspirations. It’s ironic, given that Uganda’s ambitions pale in comparison.

Addressing climate concerns shouldn’t mean impoverishing the French or perpetuating African poverty. The fight against poverty must remain relentless and multifaceted.

While the Ugandan oil project isn’t a silver bullet to eradicate poverty, it does hold promise. In a continent where a staggering 600 million people live without electricity and nearly a billion rely on charcoal and firewood for cooking, it’s unthinkable to let valuable resources remain untapped.

The ancient tale of three men and their talents comes to mind. While two harnessed their gifts and reaped more, one squandered his potential and faced dire consequences. Africa has sat on its rich resources for too long. It’s time we break free from the metaphorical “place of weeping and gnashing of teeth.” To remain there is, in itself, a grave injustice.

Our oil potential represents more than just economic growth; it signifies a step towards self-reliance and progress. As we stand on this pivotal threshold, the decision remains ours: to harness our destiny or let external narratives dictate our path. With the global spotlight on us, let’s make informed and strategic decisions for the betterment of our nation and future generations.

As the world watches and debates, it’s essential for Uganda to define its narrative, ensuring our oil resources become a catalyst for positive transformation, and not just another statistic.

We have a golden opportunity to set a precedent, demonstrating that with careful planning and consideration, natural resources can be both an economic boon and a sustainable asset for the future.